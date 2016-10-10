WWE Star John Cena Tries To Teach Brie Bella How To Drive A Stick Shift

Anybody who’s ever learned how to drive a stick shift knows it isn’t easy, but WWE’s Brie Bella tried her hand at it anyway with help from fellow wrestler John Cena.



“Ready to do this?” Cena asked Bella.

“Yeah.” Bella replied.

With Cena in the passenger seat and Bella at the wheel, the pair got rolling, albeit quite slowly. Bella struggled to find the gears and operate the clutch, but Cena was a patient and helpful teacher.

“I’m really excited for John to teach me stick because I’m very curious how he’ll be as a teacher,” Brie explains. “And I never, ever get alone time with John. I mean for crying out loud he’s pretty much my brother-in-law.”

It was slow going at first, but Bella quickly improved. She’s far from a pro at this point, but at least now she knows the basics of how to drive a manual car.

