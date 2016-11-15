A Wrinkle In Time Release Date Announced

Just about anyone and everyone is taking part in the trending Mannequin Challenge, however the cast and crew of A Wrinkle In Time completed the challenge with exciting news!

At the end of the video, director Ava DuVernay finally moves to reveal the lead actress Storm Reid as Meg Murry holding a script with the release date on it!

We’ll be seeing A Wrinkle In Time hit theaters on April 6th, 2018!

Directed by Ava DuVernay (Selma), the film is a reimagining of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic novel of the same name that takes Meg Murry, her brilliant brother Charles Wallace and their friend Calvin on an unexpected journey into alternate dimensions on a mission to bring home their father.

First published in 1962, L’Engle’s novel has sold more than 23 million copies worldwide, receiving a recent surge following Chelsea Clinton’s mention during the Democratic National Convention. Winner of the Newbery Prize in 1963, “A Wrinkle in Time” has been translated into 35 languages.

A Wrinkle in Time will star Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which, Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit, Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who, Chris Pine as Mr. Murry, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Mrs. Murry, Zach Galifianakis as The Happy Medium, André Holland as Principal Jenkins, Levi Miller as Calvin, Deric McCabe as Charles Wallace, and introducing Storm Reid as the iconic literary character Meg Murry.

Directed by DuVernay, the film is produced by Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon) and Catherine Hand from a script written by Jennifer Lee (Frozen). Principal photography will take place primarily in California with two weeks of production in New Zealand.