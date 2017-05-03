Partygoer Targeted And ‘Drugged’ Men At Miami Clubs, ‘Stole Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars’

A Florida woman told a judge in court Monday that she was a prostitute who allegedly seduced men after meeting them in Miami clubs and then stole and ran off with their prized possessions.

Yomna Fouad, 21, was taken into custody after she was spotted outside of Miami Beach’s Rockwell nightclub by one of her accusers, according to ABC 10.

The two began to argue and when police came to the scene, they arrested her. She is now facing larceny, grand theft and false identification charges.

Fouad has been accused by Alain Rene Galette, 31, of taking off with his clothing, cash, jewerly and a Rolex watch totaling $32,000 in value after the two met at the valet outside of a nightclub before going back to his place to have sex in March.

Surveillance footage shows what Galette said was him and Fouad entering his building, and then Fouad leaving by herself with his belongings.

“I wake up drugged, not knowing what’s going on, and all my stuff missing,” Galette said. “She was an innocent face. I was not expecting that from her.”

Galette, who is a music industry professional, said he did not know at the time that Fouad was a prostitute.

After Fouad allegedly stole his belongings, Galette was on the lookout for her and recognized her from the tattoos on her hands, even though she had changed her hair cut and color since their meeting.

“It’s like a henna-type tattoo,” Galette said. “I told the security [at the nightclub] and they held her until police arrived.”

After Fouad’s arrest, it was discovered she is suspected of being linked to a similar case from May 2016.

In this instance, she allegedly acted with a friend to victimize a man they met at LIV nightclub inside the Fontainebleau hotel, according to an arrest report. Fouad told the man her name was Rebecca ‘Becca’ Arias, police said.

At the end of the evening the man offered to get a hotel room for himself, Fouad and the friend. The women followed the man to the hotel room, where he placed a $46,000 Rolex watch and $8,000 in cash inside the hotel room safe, the report said.

The man reportedly left the room and when he came back, the women and his belongings were gone.

Fouad is suspected of being connected to several other similar instances of seduction and theft throughout the east coast, stretching up to New York.

At least 10 other police departments are investigating Fouad at this time.

