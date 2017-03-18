Here’s A Floating Wheelchair Built For Goldfish

A goldfish suffering from swim bladder disease has been given a chance to explore its surroundings thanks to an aquarium worker.

Derek, a 20-year-old in San Antonio, said the fish had permanent swim bladder disease, caused by bacteria or parasites, and was stuck at the bottom of its tank. The disease affects a goldfish’s floatation stability, meaning it loses its buoyancy and floats to the top of the tank, leans on one side or swims upside down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Derek told BuzzFeed he decided to create a “one-of-a-kind wheelchair.”

“I got some air line tubing that people usually use in their tank and just placed it around the goldfish. I added some valves to the bottom of it, which acted as a ‘chair’ to prop him up. I added weights to the bottom of the ‘chair’ and something to keep him afloat on top [styrofoam], and slowly removed pieces until I achieved just the right buoyancy to make it easy for him to swim around without feeling like he’s dragging around a chair.”

“Think of goldfish as the pugs of the fish world,” Derek added. “Pugs have unique features due to the way they were bred, but it also causes them a lot of medical problems – same with goldfish!”

Derek’s friend Taylor Dean, who makes a living from educational animal videos on YouTube, tweeted about the wheelchair. She shared a screenshot of their text messages to each other about the wheelchair and there is a pic attached so you can see exactly how it works.

My friend made a wheelchair for a goldfish pic.twitter.com/QghXTY7rme — Taylor Nicole Dean (@taylorndean) March 10, 2017

The tweet has been shared over 27,000 times.

More News:

[H/T NZ Herald]