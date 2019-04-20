Bride’s Idea Goes Horribly Wrong, Maid of Honor Forced to Cleanup 99 Dead Goldfish

A Maid of Honor revealed the one horrible duty a bride foisted on her after the bride refused to listen to her concerns. She was forced to take care of 99 goldfish and clean up the many that died.

This week, a woman took to Reddit to share the bizarre story of the careless bride she served as Maid of Honor for. She said the bride was a best friend who claimed to be an animal lover, describing her as an “on again off again vegetarian/vegan, PETA supporter, etc.” The bride was particularly a fish fan, so she thought it would be a brilliant idea to put a pair of goldfish in the globes the venue provided for all 40 tables at the wedding.

The bridesmaid knew this was a bad idea, and brought up her concerns immediately. Her biggest and most obvious concern was what happens to the fish after the ceremony. The bride was convinced her guests would want to take them home.

“But not everyone is going to want to take home a new pet from a wedding. People tend to like having a say in what pets they want to take care of,” the bridesmaid pointed out before the wedding.

“Well not everyone has to take one. There’s only a pair for every table, not everyone could take one anyway,” the bride replied.

The bride shrugged off this concern, claiming that they are “only goldfish” and “plenty of people already have fish at home.”

Then, the bridesmaid wondered if the fish would be stressed out by all the wedding dancing without anywhere to hide.

“But they have, like, 3 second memories, it wouldn’t even matter,” the bride claimed. “The ones in the tank at Wal-Mart don’t seem to mind people walking by them all the time.”

“Yeah, speaking of the ones in the tank at Wal-Mart… there’s always a fair few of them floating at the top,” the bridesmaid pointed out. “What if you get floaters during the reception? I mean, it’s not an appetizing sight for the people eating their dinners. Besides, it wouldn’t make for the best representation of your relationship. There’s a lot of… not good… symbolism there.”

At this point, the bride suggested it be the bridesmaid’s “job” during the reception to replace dead ones before anyone notices.

“They’re called feeder fish for a reason. They don’t live long, everyone knows that. We’ll buy them that morning, they only need to survive through the reception,” the bride reasoned.

“I thought you loved animals,” the bridesmaid replied.

“I do! That’s why I’m using them,” the bride said, and that was the end of the conversation.

The bride agreed to handle the centerpieces since the bridesmaid raised all those concerns. However, during the reception, the bridesmaid still had to keep an eye on fish dying and needed to replace several of them before guests got back to their table.

Then the reception ended, and the venue’s staff wanted to know what the wedding party was going to do with the fish. After all, they needed the globes back and – unsurprisingly – none of the guests wanted to take the fish home!

“Isn’t it strange how not a single guest was willing to take home some goldfish? It couldn’t have helped that the bride didn’t think to provide containers for them,” the bridesmaid wrote. “So, will the bride and groom be adopting these eighty goldfish plus about ten “spare” still in the back swimming around in the giant bag from the pet store? Alas, they can’t! They’re headed off on their honeymoon. Such a shame. ‘Gotta go now, bye!’”

The bridesmaid ended up taking the fish home and was the last person to leave the venue. A few died when she got home, and several more over the following days. Eventually, only one was left and she named it Sun. It lived for five years.

“It lingered far longer than my friendship with the bride,” the bridesmaid wrote, “and far far longer than her marriage.”

Photo credit: Waring Abbott/Getty Images