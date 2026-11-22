After Cincinnati Zoo’s treasured Fiona the Hippo passed away at age 9, more details about the animal’s shocking death have surfaced.

According to local media outlet WLWT5, Fiona died after suffering health complications from swallowing a knitted hat that was launched into her enclosure by a child earlier this month.

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The zoo said the hat caught on a fan and was catapulted through a one-foot gap into the hippo’s habitat.

“We probably couldn’t make that happen again if we tried. It was clearly an accident,” the zoo official stated.

In an emotional statement, the Cincinnati Zoo said staff made multiple attempts to help the hippo pass the hat.

“The vet staff tried everything they could to help her after she ingested a hat that ended up in her habitat by accident last week. Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome,” the statement reads. “The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover.”

The zoo then shared, “We know everyone in the community will be crushed by this news, as we all are. Please keep her keepers and everyone who tried to help her in your thoughts as they try to navigate and come to terms with this shocking news. They are also, understandably, asking for space at this time.”

In a separate statement, Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike shared, “We are in shock at the moment. We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn’t anymore.

Cincinnati Zoo Executive Chair of the Board Thane Maynard described Fiona as “such a gift,” then added, “I have never known an animal so beloved in all my life. From the day she was born, she was like lightning in a bottle. And she will be remembered and beloved many years from now. “

Fiona was born prematurely on Jan. 24, 2017, weighing only 29 pounds, 25 pounds less than the lowest recorded birth weight of her species. She beat the odds and thrived under the care of Cincinnati Zoo staff. She was the big sister of Fritz, who was born in 2022.