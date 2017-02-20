Watch: Leah Remini Says Tom Cruise Could End Scientology

Leah Remini believes Tom Cruise could put an end to Scientology, Us Weekly reports.

During an interview with Bill Maher, the 46-year-old King of Queens alum spoke about the strict practices of the controversial religion that members of the church have to follow, including hours-long study sessions.

“I didn’t realize that because we were required to study two-and-a-half hours daily, like, minimum,” she claimed. “We are looking up the words, we are being checked out on the policies of Scientology.”

The Real Time host injected, “You’re telling me Tom Cruise does this?”

“Yes,” Remini responded. “Not only does Tom Cruise do exactly that … Now, I don’t want you to get the idea that he’s not, that certain policies are not being bent for him because they are and that is the truth, and that is part of the hypocrisy.”

Maher suggested that Cruise, 54, could “single-handedly” end the “religion” and Remini agreed. “He could end this,” she said, adding that he personally holds a lot of weight within the church.

“Changing the planet? He couldn’t even make Jack Reacher a hit,” Maher joked.

This story first appeared at Womanista.