Vin Diesel Joins Twitter

Update: Vin Diesel tweets first photo:

Thanks for the love… pic.twitter.com/vpjfynVsdK — Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) January 26, 2017

If you know anything about Vin Diesel, then you know the acclaimed actor has a thing for social media. The actor, who is best know for his work on xXx and the Fast & Furious franchise, has a massive following on Facebook. With over 100 million subscribers to his accounts, it is no surprise to hear that Diesel is looking to expand his ever-growing social media platforms. And, now, the actor has revealed how he plans to reach out to even more fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s simple; He’s got a Twitter now.

That’s right! After lots of waiting, fans of the buff action star will be able to keep up with Diesel on-the-go thanks to Twitter. Not long ago, the actor took to Facebook to make the announcement with a picture of his unused Twitter profile.

Here is what Diesel had to say about his entrance into the Twitter community:

“I always had the one Facebook account, which I love… after a while I was convinced to add Instagram which I have enjoyed. Finally this year I just opened my new twitter account!

Let’s see how this goes… might need you all to help me through the set up haha… any suggestions for my profile pic?

All love!”

So far, Diesel has done very little to his Twitter page. In the coming days, fans can expect to see the actor’s followers rise exponentially as Diesel begins to tweet on the regular. He’s got a lot of milestones coming his way: first profile picture, first tweet, first hashtag. For now, fans will have to wait to go on Diesel’s new journey, but one thing is for sure. You can bet fans will be watching to see if Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson follows his movie co-star now that Diesel has entered the Twit-o-Sphere.

If you want to check out the synopsis for The Fate of the Furious, you can read it below:

“Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

“From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family.”

For The Fate of the Furious, Vin Diesel is joined by a returning all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell. In addition to Theron, the series welcomes newcomers Scott Eastwood and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The film is directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) and produced by returning producers Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell, and Diesel.

MORE FATE OF THE FURIOUS: Fast 8 Trailer Teased In New Featurette | Top 5 Dwayne The Rock Johnson Movies | Vin Diesel Says Fast 8 Could Get Oscars Attention | Paul Walker’s Brothers Mention that Brian O’Connor Could Return / Vin Diesel Shares First Look At Helen Mirren