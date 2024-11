Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon has a soft spot for Harambe.

Before facing off against the Eagles, McKinnon donned his “RIP Harambe” cleats to honor the gorilla, who was fatally shot after a child fell into its enclosure at the Cincinnati zoo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What do you think of McKinnon’s pregame kicks?

[ H/T Bleacher Report ]