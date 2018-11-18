‘SNL’ Brings Back Kate McKinnon’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg for Sheck Wes Parody Song

Saturday Night Live paid tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg this weekend with a rap parody video, giving Sheck Wes’ “Live Sheck Wes” a civics spin.

In the sketch, Pete Davidson and Chris Redd rapped about the 85-year-old justice who has become a liberal icon since she joined the Supreme Court in 1993. The sketch featured Kate McKinnon playing Ginsburg, reprising her role from frequent “Weekend Update” bits.

During the song, Davidson and Redd rap “Live Ginsburg, and I ride for Ginsburg” and made several references to her Brooklyn roots. The sketch also joked about Ginsburg recently breaking three ribs in a fall and returning to work just days later.

“You think some broken ribs are going to keep her down?” Redd asked. “Hell no, and hell no!”

Scenes included Ginsburg punching frozen meat, slamming her gavel, knocking the wind out of her fellow justices and telling President Donald Trump to delete his Twitter account. We also see her shaking a can of beer, which later explodes in the face of one of the male justices.

“Broken ribs can’t stop her. Boy she eats that s– for lunch,” Redd rapped while Ginsburg chomped on a rib.

Unfortunately, the kicker at the end revealed that Davidson does not know much about the decisions Ginsburg has made.

“Tell ’em your favorite RBG decision, dog!” Redd told Davidson.

“I don’t know,” he said.

“Come on, man!” Redd said before the clip ended.

SNL was previously criticized for not including McKinnon as Ginsburg during last weekend’s episode. Ginsburg’s injury was only mentioned during “Weekend Update.”

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured two ribs… surprisingly while defending the UFC belt,” Michael Che joked during the Nov. 10 episode.

Ginsburg was hospitalized on Nov. 7 after she fractured three ribs on her left side, the Supreme Court said in a statement.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg fell in her office at the Court last evening,” the court said. “She went home, but after experiencing discomfort overnight, went to George Washington University Hospital early this morning. Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment.”

However, by the morning of Nov. 9, Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said Ginsburg was released from the hospital and working from home. The Supreme Court’s next session is scheduled for Nov. 26.



Ginsburg is the subject of the CNN documentary RBG. Felicity Jones plays Ginsburg in the new biopic On The Basis of Sex, based on the justice’s early career.

Photo credit: NBC