UPS Driver Calls 911 After Discovering A Message Written On A Pick-Up

A UPS driver is being called a hero after he discovered a message written on a package in Missouri.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant T.J. Wild told local news stations and CNN a woman had been beaten and held hostage for nearly 15 hours from her husband before she made a plan to escape.

According to reports, the driver was called to the residence by the woman’s husband and when the woman handed over the package it had “contact 911” written on it. Jordan was standing behind the woman with a gun to her back.

The driver followed the instructions which led to the arrest of 33-year-old James Jordan. The woman wasn’t allowed to use a phone or leave the house since Monday. Jordan allegedly held a gun to the woman during her captivity and threated to kill her. The couple also has a 3-year-old son who had been locked in his room with no food or water throughout that period.

UPS released a statement after the arrest saying, “We are grateful this UPS driver with more than a decade of service followed protocol when he saw a customer in distress and contacted authorities after he saw her message to contact 9-1-1.”

Jordan is being held on a $100,000 bond and charged with domestic assault, sodomy, felonious restraint, and unlawful use of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

