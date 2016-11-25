‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Star Lisa Lynn Masters Dead at 52

Actress Lisa Lynn Masters has passed away at the age of 52. The star, whose credits include roles on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Gossip Girl was found dead in her hotel room in Lima, Peru this week.

She died of an apparent suicide, Peru21 reports.

Her family released a statement to E! News requesting privacy and compassion.

“As to her husband and family’s wishes, we hope that the industry can mourn her death without details,” the statement read. “In these darkening days, we hope those who have had the pleasure of knowing her will see how brightly she shined and will find that light within themselves and continue to share it with others—just as she would have.”

