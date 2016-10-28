Topless College Student Gets Into Wreck With Cop Car While Snapchatting

On Wednesday night, a Texas A&M student was arrested about 100 miles northwest of Houston by the authorities after she crashed her vehicle into the back of a parked police car while trying to send her boyfriend a topless Snapchat pic.

In the police report, the officer wrote that he parked his patrol vehicle near the university in the southbound outside lane in the 2500 block of East Villa Maria Road. He had put his emergency lights on and pulled over in order to investigate a disturbance call.

Around 8:30 p.m., while interviewing people related to the disturbance incident, a sport utility vehicle crashed into the rear of the patrol car, according to the report.

The student, Miranda Kay Rader, was seen trying to fasten her bra and put her shirt back on as the officer approached the SUV. Rader reported to the police that she was on her way back to her dorm when she decided to send a topless Snapchat pic to her boyfriend while stopped at a red light.

“I asked her why she was not dressed while driving and she stated she was taking a Snapchat photo to send to her boyfriend while she was at a red light,” the arresting officer wrote in an affidavit.

Rader was not injured in the incident, nor were the officers in the police vehicle. The police report mentioned finding an open bottle of wine in Rader’s car that was filled with a “liquid that had the odor of an alcoholic beverage.” She told the officer that she had drank some of the alcohol while at a friend’s house before leaving for her dorm.

She was subsequently taken to the hospital for a blood draw after failing several parts of the field sobriety test. The arresting officer said in his report that Rader “swayed continuously.”

The Texas A&M student was charged with driving while intoxicated with an open container, a Class B misdemeanor, and ticketed for being a minor in possession of alcohol, according to The Eagle News.

The 19-year-old freshman was released on Thursday morning from the Brazos County Jail after posting $2,000 bail.

Reporters from The Eagle News reached out to Rader via e-mail, but she did not respond for comment.

