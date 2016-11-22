Tila Tequila Suspended From Twitter For Nazi Actions

Television personality Tila Tequila is officially a Nazi now.

The 35-year-old was recently seen at a group gathering of white nationalists to celebrate Donald Trump’s election victory.

The group performed Nazi salutes, and Tequila, from the MTV show A Shot at Love With Tila Tequila, even tweeted “Seig Heil” with a picture of her doing the Hitler salute.

The gathering took place at the Maggiano’s Little Italy in Friendship Heights. The restaurant claimed that the group made the reservation from the National Policy Institute, who they claim gave them a fake name when booking the party. The restaurant was stunned when the dinner concluded with some of the group performing Nazi salues.

Maggiano’s Little Italy shared this message on their Facebook page:

On Friday night, Maggiano’s in Friendship heights was the inadvertent site of a protest that caused us to close our restaurant to protect the safety of our Teammates and guests.

The protesters were upset because of a banquet we were hosting for a group called the National Policy Institute (NPI). This was a last minute booking made Friday afternoon, and the reservation was made under a different name, therefore we were not aware that NPI was dining with us or what the group represents. After the event, an attendee sent a tweet in which she made a “Seig Heil salute” in support of Hitler and white supremacy. This expression of support of Hitler is extremely offensive to us, as our restaurant is home to Teammates and Guests of every race, religion, and cultural background.

We want to sincerely apologize to the community of Friendship Heights for inadvertently hosting this meeting, which resulted in hateful sentiment. We want you to know that at the suggestion of one of our Guests, we are donating the profits from our restaurant sales on Friday, $10,000, to the DC office of the Anti-Defamation League, which for decades has been working to bring people together in peace and understanding.

The NPI is a far right-wing group of the “alt-right,” and they have been strong Donald Trump supporters, according to Daily Mail. This past Saturday, a violent fight erupted between prostesters and attendees at a conference organized by the group.

Tila Tequila’s Twitter account has been suspended after the controversial post. She has been receiving heavy attention on Twitter recently with tweets such as this one sent out on Monday which read: “Women who complain about Trump saying, ‘Grab her by the p***y!’ Are retards because I love getting grabbed by the p***y! Lmao!”

How do you feel about Tila Tequila officially becoming a Nazi?

