This Sandman Gets Sliced To Pieces And It’s Strangely Satisfying

Have you had a long week? Bad day? Feel like you want to cut someone into a million pieces? Well, cutting someone up is not only illegal, but it’s also pretty messy. Cutting up someone made of out sand, however, is oddly therapeutic.

Not everyone has ready access to a man made of sand, but thanks to Super Deluxe, everyone can watch people cutting into one. The YouTubers created a man out of colorful sand, grabbed a couple of sharp knives, and started to take out their frustrations.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s one of those videos where everything is oddly satisfying. The way the sand moves, the way the cuts slice into the sand, it makes you want to watch it over and over. So, while you sit and watch, just imagine this man as all your problems.

Therapy via YouTube.

[H/T Sploid]