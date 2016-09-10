This Guy’s College GameDay Beer Fund Sign Paid Off In Unimaginable Ways

It was just a sign. But then the internet stepped in.

Sam Crowder needed some beer money for College GameDay, so he figured he’d lean on dear ol’ Mom. His sign asked for some beer money and included his Venmo account information.

More than 200 people have paid this kid. We counted. pic.twitter.com/2Hxm5HtgRR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 10, 2016

He was probably hoping for a few bucks from Mom, but he couldn’t have known he would receive over 200 contributions from total strangers. Even Venmo got it on the action and dropped in $50.

“Cheers to Sam Crowder,” Venmo said. “He created the perfect sign to inspire his friends to contribute to his beer fund. To recognize his ingenuity, the Venmo team has ponied up $50 for the cause. Next round’s on us. Well played, sir. Well played.”

Think you can create a better sign? What would you write?

[ H/T ESPN ]