The ‘Typical’ Life Of The 12-Year-Old Slenderman Killer Was Examined, And It Is Horrifying

With the new HBO documentary on the way, titled Beware the Slenderman, reporters from People took a deeper look at the lives of the young girls who plotted a brutal attack on one of their classmates. The most horrifying details of the study regarding the tweens was just how “normal” their life was up until they stabbed a female classmate 19 times.

Back in 2012, a 12-year-old girl miraculously crawled out of the woods covered in wounds. She was somehow able to survive a brutal attack in which Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier stabbed her multiple times. The purpose behind the attack was because Geyser and Weier wanted to catch the eye of the “Slenderman.”

Slenderman or Slender Man was a pop culture phenomenon of a supernatural character that originated as an Internet meme created by Eric Knudson on the Something Awful forums in 2009.

The Slenderman resembles “a tall, thin horrifying figure with unnaturally long arms and a featureless fact, who is reputed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of countless children and teens.”

People staff writer Elaine Aradillas has been covering the case of the two Slenderman attackers since the beginning, and what she has learned about Geyser and Weier will absolutely shock you.

“I think what people are going to find out is how normal the parents are, and how normal their life was, and how typical they were as 12-year-old girls,” Aradillas said.

In the video above, Anissa’s mother recalls how her daughter became increasingly more attached to her iPad and the online world prior to the attacks. However, she wasn’t under the impression that Anissa had been exposed to anything out of the ordinary.

“While again these [the girls’ parents] were normal parents, they knew what their children were doing, it might be best to sort of go to that next level: Do you believe in these characters or do you know that it is pretend and make-believe?” Aradillas said.

Possibly the most disturbing aspect of the story is that these girls weren’t abnormally strange, and there wasn’t any indication of dangerous behavior.

“It really could be any of our kids,” documentary director Irene Taylor said.

Be sure to check out the HBO documentary Beware the Slenderman on January 23.

What are your thoughts about this profile of the young girls featured in the Beware the Slenderman documentary?

