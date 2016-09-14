The Mystery Of The ‘Fake Brady’ Tom Brady Mask Is Finally Solved

The only thing better than one Tom Brady is two Tom Bradys, or at least that must have been what the creator of the “Fake Brady” Tom Brady mask was thinking.

Bleacher Report Executive Editor Jermaine Spradley tripped out fans in Arizona when he showed up with this nearly life-like Tom Brady mask. Nobody really knew for certain who the man behind the mask was, but that didn’t stop them from taking endless pictures with him.

Dude in Tom Brady mask at Cardinals tailgate. Almost looks real. @photochowder pic.twitter.com/r7xkC1PEjR — azcentral sports (@azcsports) September 12, 2016

But how did Spradley do it? It turns out the entire mask is completely made by hand.

“At first people would think it was real … But they loved it,” said Spradley. “Even the Arizona Cardinals fans loved it. A lot of the details are hand-sewn, so like all the stubble you see on his face, that’s actually hand-sewn in. The hair is real hair.”

The mystery of the Fake Brady mask may be solved, but now every time somebody sees Tom Brady they’re going to wonder if it’s really him.

