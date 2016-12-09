The Kardashian Universe Just United With Jersey Shore In The Most Romantic Way Possible

Two of television’s most popular shows, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Jersey Shore, have united in a reality TV match made in heaven.

Khloe Kardashian’s bestie Malika Haqq has been dating Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Magro for a month now, according to TMZ.

On Thursday, Ronnie’s Instagram followers went absolutely crazy after the 31-year-old reality star posted a photo showing a tender moment with his new girlfriend. The lovebirds were pictured sharing a kiss after a hike at sunset in Los Angeles.

The couple opened up about their budding romance in a statement to E! News.

“We had a lot in common from the start and it was an instant friendship. The attraction quickly became a mutual romance,” Malika and Ronnie said. “Our support for one another through this challenging experience made us strong in a very short period of time. We had an opportunity to really get to know each other living in such close quarter.”

They continued by saying, “Our family and friends are aware that we are together and extremely supportive of our relationship.”

Ronnie posted the photo with his new love interest on Instagram with a slew of hashtags in the caption: “#Happiness #FamouslySingleSeason2ComingSoon #EChannel #March #MakeSureaYouKeepUp #NahItAintSamSoStopAsking.”

#Happiness#FamouslySinlgeSeason2ComingSoon #EChannel #March#MakeSureaYouKeepUp #NahItAintSamSoStopAsking 😂😂😂 A photo posted by Ronnie Magro (@realronniemagro) on Dec 7, 2016 at 8:58am PST

The couple met on the set of Famously Single. In season one, Jersey Shore alum Pauly D also found love with his fellow cast mate Aubrey O’Day.

Ronnie dated his Jersey Shore co-star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola for years in an on again, off-again arrangement before the two eventually decided to part ways.

Famously Single Season 2 premieres on E! in 2017. It’s possible that the series will feature a closer look at the beginnings of Ronnie and Malika’s relationship.

Keep up with Ronnie on Instagram here.

Do you think Ronnie Magro and Malika Haqq make a cute couple?

