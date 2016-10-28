The Crow Actor Who Accidentally Shot Brandon Lee, Michael Massee, Dead At 61

The Crow actor Michael Massee has died at the age of 61.

He passed away on October 26 from undisclosed causes.

French actor Anthony Delon, Massee’s fellow cast member on the 2014 series Interventions, shared the sad news in an Instagram post on Monday.

Delon posted a photo of Massee with the caption: “R.I.P. my friend Michael. You were “five seconds away from a clean getaway” #michmassee #americanactor #partner #serie #intervention #missyou #greatactor #talented #humble #sweet #funny #wild #actorslife.”

The late actor was born in Kansas City, Missouri.

One of the most tragic moments that Massee was remembered for a fatal mistake on the set of The Crow, in which Massee portrayed Funboy. In 1993, on the set of the film based on the comic by James O’Barr, Massee fired an improperly prepared prop gun that killed Brandon Lee, the son of martial arts star Bruce Lee, according to Variety.

The scene was intended to show Massee’s character killing Brandon Lee’s character Eric Draven, in which Draven would turn into The Crow. Massee was unaware of the mistake made the crew and fired the revolver. Later that afternoon, Brandon passed away on March 31, 1993. He was 28 years old.

The Alex Proyas-directed film The Crow was later released in May of 1994.

The actor admitted that he never could bring himself to watch the film. Following the traumatic experience, Massee returned to New York and took a year-long break from acting. In a 2005 interview, Massee said, “I don’t think you ever get over something like that.”

He resumed his acting career in 1995. The late actor went on to appear in Tales From The Hood and then the role that he was most known for as the creepy massage parlor owner in David Fincher’s 1995 flick Seven. Massee also worked on The Game and Lost Highway. Other credits include The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Catwoman.

The late actor also had several recurring roles on the small screen. He appeared as Lucius Belyakovin on HBO’s Carnivale, and portrayed the Navy SEAL villain Ira Gaines on the first season of 24. He also made appearances in The X-Files, Alias, Supernatural, House, Fringe, Flash Forward, and The Blacklist.

Massee is survived by his wife Ellen Massee and their two children.

Our thoughts and prayers go out Massee’s famiy.

