The Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki Did His Laundry Instead Of Watching The Inauguration

The Big Bang Theory‘s Johnny Galecki wasn’t a huge fan (like many others) of witnessing Donald Trump become the next president of the United States.

The star stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday and talked about the upcoming event and chatted about his viewpoints on the businessman turned politician.

Airs TONIGHT on @cbstv! Who better to spend the eve of our president’s departure with than #StephenColbert @colbertlateshow ? An honor / privilege / blast. @ringsmovie A photo posted by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on Jan 19, 2017 at 5:09pm PST

When Colbert asked Galecki if he was going to make it out to watch Trump swear-in as the next president, his answer was priceless.

“I’m not gonna make it,” Galecki admitted. “Not as a dis or to be unpatriotic or anything, but it’s laundry day tomorrow, so that’s what I’ll be doing.”

“You’re welcome to come over and join me,” Galecki smirked.

“We’ll do some whites.” To which Colbert joked back, “I think all the whites are going to be at the inauguration.”

