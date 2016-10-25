‘The Bachelor’ Stars Megan Marx And Tiffany Scanlon Are Officially Together

Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon have been inseparable since meeting on The Bachelor, and now the two have officially taken their relationship to the next level.



While Marx and Scanlon joined The Bachelor for a shot at love with Richie Strahan, the couple ultimately found it with each other.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I met Tiffany in a very strange situation. Well… we were kind of dating the same guy. And it was filmed and put on TV,” Marx wrote on her Instagram. “From that first cocktail party, it was like this instant calibration between souls, as if we had known each other once before.”

Marx concluded the heartfelt post by letting the world know exactly how she feels about Scanlon.

“Happy birthday Tiffany,” she wrote. “I love you.”

Just last month Marx and Scanlon were refusing to comment on their relationship status, even though many speculated they had been together for some time because of the racy photos they had posted to their social media.

I tend to ruin a lot of photos doing faces like this. At least @kat_thelabel looks good right? 😂😂@tiffany_janes Hair extensions by @allurahairextensions 😍 A photo posted by Megan Marx 🌷 (@megan.leto.marx) on Oct 15, 2016 at 7:53pm PDT

Photo shoot for @kat_thelabel 👅💋With my baby @tiffany_janes #lingerie @shanediashair who styled and coloured my hair today- thanks Jessie! A photo posted by Megan Marx 🌷 (@megan.leto.marx) on Oct 15, 2016 at 3:54am PDT

Event-ing with this beauty @rachael_gauvignon, in @linneyswardrobe 😗 Hair by: @allurahairextensions Eyebrows by: @rebeccanasiriy Height by: what my mamma gave me A photo posted by Megan Marx 🌷 (@megan.leto.marx) on Sep 27, 2016 at 6:53am PDT

Suprised this lovely lady at the @perthtelstrafashionfestival tonight @alexandranation! Thank you @allurahairextensions for making my distasterously salty hair so luscious! Styled by.. me. A photo posted by Megan Marx 🌷 (@megan.leto.marx) on Sep 25, 2016 at 6:02pm PDT

Now, however, the word is out, and we couldn’t be happier for the lovely couple. We wish you both the best!

[ H/T Daily Mail ]