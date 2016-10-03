That Time Donald Trump Was In A Playboy Porn

The election cycle is heating up between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, but it seems the billionaire may have more experience with being steamy.



It turns out The Donald was in a 2000 Playboy video where naked playmates posed in sexual positions, danced, touched each other took bathes, and engaged in other typical acts found in pornography videos.

Trump’s role in the video was relatively innocent, however, and centered around him pouring a bottle of champagne on a Playboy limo.

“Beauty is beauty, and let’s wee what happens with New York,” Trump says in the video.

The VHS cover of the pornographic film reads: “From luxuriating in a warm, soapy tub, to reveling at an exclusive night club, Carol and Darlene bare their sex appeal and lead you on a sensual journey of discovery.”

