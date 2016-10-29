Texas Mother Brutally Killed In Horrible Tow Truck Accident

Natalia Estelle Servantes had been chasing a tow truck, which had been towing her car, when her purse got caught on machinery. She was then dragged for a half a mile. Her dead body was found later in the middle of a road in San Antonio, Texas.

Servantes, a 28-year-old mother, was visiting her friend at the Salado Springs Aprtments with her son. She was told that her car was being towed away, and went outside to flag down the tow truck before it happened.

It’s believed that she ran after the truck, but when she caught up, her bag got caught and she was dragged along behind it. The Bexar County Medical Examiner said that Servantes died from injuries related to a motor vehicle.

Her death has since been ruled as an accident. Atlas towing, the company who owns the tow truck, said that there was no evidence that Servantes was on the truck, nor did the driver notice that she was being dragged until it was too late. Witnesses say they heard Servantes screaming.

The tow truck was initially called because Servantes had accidentally parked in a tenants parking spot. Tenants are assigned specific spots and given permits. Atlas was then called to remove her vehicle from the lot.

