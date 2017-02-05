Terrifying Video Depicts Leopard Attacking A Film Crew

A group of cameramen got more than they bargained for when they stumbled upon a pack of wild dogs and one really irate leopard.

The crew is from BBC‘s “Spy In The Wild,” a “Documentary series in which animatronic spy creatures infiltrate the animal world to explore their complex emotions.” In the video, which is narrated by David Tennant, most notable for his role as the 10th Doctor Who, the men are in the South African country of Botswana searching for a pack of wild dogs. After tracking them for a while by their footprints in the dirt and sand, they eventually find the pack. They notice the dogs have stumbled upon something but aren’t certain as to what it is. Suddenly, the “something” makes itself known… A large, male leopard pounces furiously out of the bushes.

The wild dogs do not show any fear of the ferocious beast whatsoever. To the contrary, actually. They begin taunting and toying with him and, eventually, have him retreating up a tree. Once there, the dogs surround the tree and continue to yelp in a mocking manner toward the leopard, but then they all eventually stroll away casually.

The leopard, still at the top of the tree, and now fuming with anger, turns his eyes toward the documentarians who have been filming the whole interaction. Earlier in the video, when the dogs are picking on the leopard, you can here one of the more experienced crew members ask for his hat, but it isn’t until this moment that you understand why. The leopard makes a move to get out of the tree and seems to mostly end up falling.

Once he regains his footing he makes a bolt toward the crew and you hear them yelling, clearly terrified, that their lives are in danger, but almost as fast as it starts it’s over, and you can hear them joking about it. The experienced cameraman who’d ask for his hat used it to distract the leopard so that they could get back to the driver’s seat of their truck. Luckily for them, this little trick actually worked. The leopard saunters away, and they live to film another day.

