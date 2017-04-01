‘Teen Mom’s’ Farrah Abraham And Simon Saran Are ‘Taking A Break’

Another Teen Mom couple is calling it quits.

Simon Saran recently confirmed that he and Farrah Abraham have split. This comes days after she mocked him, saying he could only get “bottle service girls.”

Saran told Hollywood Life the two are “taking a break,” and said that her calling him out on social media was just her way of reacting to the split.

“I think Farrah overreacted based on her emotions. If there’s a harmless picture — and that’s all it is, a picture. But I get it, I am a really handsome guy with a great sense of humor and it is something that it very hard to let go of,” he said.

He added that the on-again, off-again couple called it quits because she changes too much when they’re filming for the MTV reality series.

“During filming season, she has a split personality attitude thing that I can’t really deal with,” he explained. “She turns into a whole different creature that I don’t really have the patience for anymore.”

Farrah let the world know she was single and ready to mingle in a recent Instagram post. She posed in the pic with Mob Wives Renee Graziano while in Miami and captioned the pic: “The BO$$ Bitches are $ingle & ready to mingle.”

Farrah and Simon most recently got back together last month, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Of course, Farrah isn’t the first Teen Mom star that Simon has slammed! He’s long been embroiled in a feud with Amber Portwood after calling her fiancé Matt Baier a “pedophile.”

He also called out Maci Bookout for drinking around her children, and called her husband, Taylor McKinney, “dirty.”

Simon has always been candid when it comes to Farrah channeling her inner diva when filming, and it appears the two can’t make it work while they are working on the show, despite their attempts at couples therapy.

