Stranger Things Originally Had A More Violent And R-Rated Tone

Stranger Things took the world by storm when it debuted on Netflix in 2016. Eleven quickly became a national icon, and Eggo waffles became a hot commodity in local grocery stores.

According to the creators of the show, the original version that they wrote was much different than the one we all fell in love with.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During an interview with Vulture, Matt and Ross Duffer revealed that their original script for Stranger Things was much more violent and R-rated than the final product.

“The Eleven character, the kind of powers she has and to have a young protagonist that’s violent — it’s not E.T. It’s not a happy situation. She’s killing people, and brutally murdering them,” Ross said. “The original pilot was much more violent. It was originally like an R-rated thing,” Matt added. “Winona’s character was like, ‘Eff this, eff that!’ It felt a little bit unnecessary. I don’t feel like we sacrificed anything by toning it down a little bit.”

While Stranger Things was applauded for it’s mix of adult and adolescent themes, this version sounds much less fun than the one we good.

The Duffer’s brought fans the best version of Stranger Things possible, and we’re all eternally grateful for that.

MORE STRANGER THINGS NEWS: Stranger Things Producer Says Season 2 Is “Next-Level” Crazy / Stranger Things’ Barb Lands Big Movie Role / Stranger Things Is Bigger Than Marvel On Netflix / First Look At Stranger Things Season 2