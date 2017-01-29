Steven Universe Returns To Cartoon Network

Fan-favorite Cartoon Network program Steven Universe returns to the airwaves on Monday!

To celebrate the series coming back, Cartoon Network has released a new clip promoting the premier episode of the new season, “Steven’s Dream.” (via Collider)

The episode kicks off a two-part airing of the new season, and new episodes will air every night until Thursday before the series returns to its weekly schedule on Friday, February 10th.