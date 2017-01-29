Steven Universe Returns To Cartoon Network

Fan-favorite Cartoon Network program Steven Universe returns to the airwaves on Monday!
To celebrate the series coming back, Cartoon Network has released a new clip promoting the premier episode of the new season, “Steven’s Dream.” (via Collider)
The episode kicks off a two-part airing of the new season, and new episodes will air every night until Thursday before the series returns to its weekly schedule on Friday, February 10th.
- Monday, Jan. 30: “Steven’s Dream” – A strange dream prompts Steven to search for answers.
- Monday, Jan. 30: “Adventures in Light Distortion” – Steven and the Gems take off on a search-and-recovery mission.
- Tuesday, Jan. 31: “Gem Heist” – The Gems try to pull off a heist.
- Wednesday, Feb. 1: “The Zoo” – Steven visits a special zoo.
- Thursday, Feb. 2: “That Will Be All” – Steven and the Gems make a daring escape!