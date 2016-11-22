Source Says Kanye West Feels Like ‘He’s Under Spiritual Attack’

After being hospitalized for exhaustion on Monday and canceling his world tour, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Kanye West “feels like he’s under spiritual attack.”

Hours after canceling his tour, the rapper went to the hospital following the advice of his doctor.

“He is exhausted and currently dealing with sleep deprivation. He went to the hospital at will under the advice of his physician. He’s fine,” the source said.

“He feels like he’s under spiritual attack and has been for awhile. It’s not just the big things; it’s smaller, quieter things, internal things. You might think that it’s about Kim’s robbery, and while that didn’t help, that’s not what’s going on here. He’s dealing with a lot more subtle issues,” the source revealed.

“His mother died in November, so this time of year always brings him a lot of pain. He keeps that pain internalized, but sometimes will talk about how hard this time of year is for him. He works through the pain every November,” the source added.

West’s mother passed away in November of 2007 at the age of 58.

“He feels like it’s a trying time for his spirit, but that can be a good thing. He isn’t one to run away from these things. He leans in and listens, and comes away a stronger, better man. But it hurts him; his spirit is vexed. But that’s where growth comes from,” the source said.

“Sometimes, darkness creeps in, and Kanye wrestles against it. He talks about that a lot. It’s exhausting, and it takes everything he’s got. He’s just so tired now; he’s very low energy and feels like there’s a grieving in his spirit. It’s very hard to explain, but something has happened recently, where he’s not the ‘Ye that everyone knows.”

