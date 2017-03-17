Snooki And Jwoww Take Us Back With This Jersey Shore Time Capsule

Snooki and JWoww took themselves and viewers on a trip down memory lane. The pair appeared on an episode of Awestruck’s Moms With Attitude and reveal they’ve discovered a time capsule from their trip to Florence while on the Jersey Shore.

Much to JWoww’s surprise, Snooki had absolutely no recollection of ever putting the capsule together.

“I feel like we’re looking at something from middle school,” Snooki joked. “That’s how embarrassing it is.”

The entire box was lined with some of their favorite quotes, including “GTL” and “cabs are hea!” Their trip down memory lane was also filled with ornaments, keychains, rosaries and a winery souvenir.

The besties also reminisced about having their first real fight on that trip.

“We had our first fight there,” Snooki said. “It was our first ever best friends fight.”

Despite the box’s fullness, there was one thing missing: notes to their future selves.

“Usually when you make a box like this you write a note to your future self to see if you like accomplish what you wanted to accomplish back then,” Snooki explained. “I probably would have said like, ‘I hope I have tan babies.’”

“Yep, that’s our little box,” JWoww said.

