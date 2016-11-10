Donald Trump Presidency Predicted By The Simpsons in 2000

This isn’t really news if you’re a fan of The Simpsons; or rather, a fan of The Simpsons who was still dedicated to the show at the turn of the century. However, for millions of Americans waking up today (Nov. 9th) in the dawn of the Donald Trump presidency, This little bit of pop-culture coincidence is getting boosted on a wave of superstition.

To paraphrase South Park: “Donald Trump as President? The Simpsons already did it.” Head to 2:19 in the video below to see for yourself.

The reference is found in a March 2000 episode called “Bart to the Future” (S11E17), and it is a sequel of sorts to another episode, “Lisa’s Wedding” (S6E19). In both eps, the Simpson children (Lisa then Bart, respectively) get a chance to see their futures. In Bart’s future vision, he is a poor slacker while Lisa has become the first female president. Funny enough, the first scene of Lisa in the oval office reveals that her presidency is based on recovering from the massive failures of her predecessor, President Trump.

Episode writer Dan Greaney told THR that the scene and reference were included because, “that just seemed like the logical last stop before hitting bottom. It was pitched because it was consistent with the vision of America going insane.”

Obviously, opponents of Trump will hear that quote and take it to be an ominous sign of where things stand today. But other than just predicting that Trump would be president (and fail at it), there is a silver lining to that scene in “Bart to the Future”: If Simpsons predictions hold true, maybe our next president will indeed be a brilliant young woman like Lisa Simpson.

The Simpsons airs Sundays @ 8/7c on Fox (and will do so for the forseable future). Meanwhile, the Trump Presidency is just beginning.