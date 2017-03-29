Captain Spaulding From ‘Devil’s Rejects’ Marries Couple At Convention

With Rob Zombie‘s debut film, House of 1000 Corpses, he immediately terrified audiences with iconic characters that resonated strongly with the horror community. His characters were so successful, in fact, that Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig), Otis Driftwood (Bill Moseley), and Baby Firefly (Sheri Moon Zombie) all went on to be featured in the film’s sequel, The Devil’s Rejects. Two fans, in particular, were so enraptured with the character of Captain Spaulding, the actor who played him donned the iconic makeup to host their wedding at a recent convention.

Having a creepy clown preside over your wedding might sound like an awful way to celebrate what should be one of the happiest days of your life, but as any horror fan can tell you, devotion to your favorite movie is more than just a hobby.

While some people prefer to buy t-shirts sporting their favorite fright flicks, some prefer to get tattoos honoring iconic artwork, and others prefer building massive memorabilia collections. Two attendees at the Mad Monster Party convention weren’t content to just dress up like some of their favorite characters, but were able to convince Sid Haig to get involved in the ceremony.

One of the burgeoning trends around horror conventions is to have actors dress up as the character that helped launched their legacy as opposed to posing for photo opps in their street clothes. Robert Englund donned his Freddy Krueger makeup for a convention in Rosemont, IL while Doug Bradley announced he’d be dressing up as Pinhead from Hellraiser for a convention this spring.

While not every horror movie villain would make a good fit as a wedding officiant, Captain Spaulding is a little more appropriate than some of the other characters in the Rob Zombie films. After all, Spaulding kills very few people in the series, even if he’s responsible for leading people to their demise. Had the couple asked more deadly characters to ring in their wedding, it might’ve been a more macabre affair, but Spaulding is more well-known for his insults and wit than he is for his deadly demeanor.

