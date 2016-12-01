Sherri Papini Reveals Details of Her Alleged Kidnappers to Police

California woman Sherri Papini went missing while jogging on Nov. 2, and the mom of two was found three weeks later on Thanksgiving morning, battered and bound on the side of a road.

(Photo: Twitter / @JoeKhalil_Media)

Papini told investigators that she was kidnapped by two Latina women in a dark-colored SUV, and PEOPLE reports that Papini shared more details about her alleged kidnappers during a series of interviews with investigators this week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Papini reportedly said that one of the women had long curly hair, thin eyebrows and pierced ears, and the other had straight black hair with gray and thick eyebrows. She added that they often spoke in Spanish, and that her assailants had sometimes covered her faces or their own while she was with them.

“There is a lot still unknown about her assailants,” said Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “Sherri did her best in providing the descriptions but was not able to provide a detailed description because of the assailants covering their faces.”

Papini’s husband, Keith Papini, released a statement this week revealing that when he was reunited with his wife, her hair had been cut off and she weighed just 87 pounds. She was also badly bruised and battered, and Bosenko confirmed in an interview that aired on Good Morning America Wednesday that Sherri had also been branded.

“I would think that was some sort of either an exertion of power and control and/or maybe some type of message that the brand contained,” the Los Angeles Times reports him as saying. “It is not a symbol, but it was a message.”

Bosenko added that the motive of Sherri’s alleged assailants is still unknown.

“We don’t know what the motive or the reason for the abduction was,” he said. “We don’t know if this was a targeted abduction or a random abduction or [if] she was the specific target. We don’t have the reason as of yet of why she was abducted. We don’t have details on where she was being held during this period of time.”

This story first appeared at Womanista.