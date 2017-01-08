Ryan Seacrest In Shock After Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Performance

Mariah Carey‘s New Year’s Eve performance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest left many viewers confused, but no one was more shocked than the host himself.

Carey was plagued by technical difficulties during her live performance as it revealed she was lip-synching, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The troubles began when she was unable to hear host Ryan Seacrest during their interview, but the production team assured her everything would be fixed for the performance. However, that didn’t happen.

Carey couldn’t hear the backing the tracks while she attempted to perform “Emotions” and “We Belong Together.”

A source close to the production said that her performance left Seacrest in shock, “[He] didn’t know what to do,” a source close to production for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest told ET. The source also claimed Carey did not do a sound check.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com