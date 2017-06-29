Robert Rodriguez Set to Direct Escape from New York Remake

We’ve known that an Escape From New York remake was in the works for years now, and it was a good sign (in our estimation) when Luther creator Neil Cross was hired by Fox to work on the script. It’s now another good sign (again, in our estimation at least) that a director for Escape From New York has apparently been found in Robert Rodriguez.

Jeff Sneider at The Tracking Board dropped the exclusive that Rodriguez was in negotiations with Fox for the director’s chair on Escape From New York; no plan is said to be in place (meaning this isn’t 100% official just yet), but Rodriguez is said to be, “the studio’s choice.”

John Carpenter directed the 1981 original about a crime-ridden future America, in which a badass convict named Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) is coerced into government service, saving the president from the maximum security prison island of Manhattan.

No word yet on who would replace Russell in the role of Snake Plissken – though the Interwebs have had nominations to shared for years (like Gerard Butler, Jason Statham, Vin Diesel…). Rodriguez is definitely a director that will win major fan approval: his list of either successful adaptations of beloved material (Sin City), badass action movies (Desperado, From Dusk Til Dawn), and memorable genre films (Spy Kids, The Faculty) make him a natural successor for Carpenter.

What do you think: Even if the prospect of remakes is generally sketchy, does a Robert Rodriguez Escape From New York sound like a solid bet to you?

We’ll keep you updated on the status of the Escape From New York remake.