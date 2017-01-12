Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Snap Adorable Picture Of Dream’s 2-Month Checkup

Rob Kardashian and Chyna’s baby girl, Dream Kardashian, might be the cutest thing ever. The reality star parents took a snap of their daughter during her 2-month checkup, and it will make your heart melt.

Chyna shared the photo with the caption: “2 month Check up with Dream, Daddy, and I!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The visit to the doctor was the first time Dream received shots, but luckily her loving parents were there to comfort her the entire time.

According to Blac Chyna, her daughter has been super “easy” to raise thus far. “Dream is like a really good, easy baby, so it’s really easy for me,” she said.

Rob Kardashian also posted a photo on Instagram from the doctor’s visit.

“Dreamy Dream bean got her first shot today and she is 2 months old! Woohooooo I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn’t want it any other way ! She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend 🙂 LOL I love her so much !!” Rob wrote in the caption.

Dreamy Dream bean got her first shot today and she is 2 months old ! Woohoooooo 😊😊 I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn’t want it any other way ! She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend 🙂 LOL I love her so much ‼️ A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

Since giving birth a couple months ago, Blac Chyna explained that she is finally able to get some “me time.”

“I feel confident,” Chyna said while talking to E! News at the 1 OakNightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. “I’ve been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She’s healthy. I’m healthy. That’s just my main focus.”

With Chyna and Dream healthy, hopefully Rob will be on the road to maintaining a healthier lifestyle after his recent medical scare.

Is this your favorite photo that Rob and Chyna have posted of their daughter Dream Kardashian?

MORE Rob & Chyna: Rob Kardashian Reveals The Cutest Photo Of Dream Kardashian Yet | Blac Chyna Posts Tons of Borderline NSFW Photos On Instagram | Rob Kardashian Welcomes In New Year With Adorable Snap of Dream | Are Rob and Chyna Back Together? | Rob Kardashian Posts Photos of Dream and Blac Chyna Following Hospitalization | Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna In Relationship Counseling | Blac Chyna Reveals New Dreadlock-Heavy Pictures That Show A Lot Of Skin | Blac Chyna And Kris Jenner Rush to ER, Family Member Reportedly Had Medical Emergency

[H/T E! News]