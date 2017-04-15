Rihanna Flaunts Curves In Tiny Two Piece Bikini In Mexico

Rihanna is the best boss an employee can have. The songstress treated her team to a trip to Puerto Vallarta in Mexico this week.

And with her party girl credentials, it goes without saying that she made sure the retreat went off with a bang.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Work singing was spotted sipping wine poolside while sporting her bikini. the 29-year-old strutted around the pool showed her in a skimpy orange string bikini.

The two-piece revealed more than a glimpse of her underboob, as she sipped from her chilled glass of wine.

Chatting away to her team, who were relaxing on sunbeds, it was clear the Umbrella singer was having fun as she soaked up the sun. A white pair of shades and a green cap completed her outfit. She Rih in the pic below:

Rihanna in Mexico #rihanna @badgalriri A post shared by Ramses F. (@kingramsesfresh1) on Apr 14, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT

Check out more pics of Rihanna here

From sipping wine poolside clad in her bikini, to a pinata filled with dollar bills, and a luxury team dinner, Rihanna certainly threw a good party.

‘Let the games begin,’ she wrote, posting videos of her team’s antics to Instagram. And begin they did, as her staff enthusiastically clubbed a pinata made to look like, who else, Rihanna herself. See her party antics in the video below:

The trip is surely a welcome break for Rihanna, who along with her chart-topping music career is making successful forays into other areas.

The actress has just finished filming her role in the Ocean’s Eight movie, which is an all female spin off of the popular Ocean’s trilogy. She is also appearing in Psycho prequel Bates Motel as Marion Crane, Norman Bates’ victim. Rihanna appears in just two episodes in the upcoming fifth season, which will be the series’ final run.

Then there is her new Fenty x Puma line, which she debuted in Paris at fashion week last month.

More News:

[H/T Daily Mail]