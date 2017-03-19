Reality Star Mike Aktari Dies Suddenly at 28

Style Network reality star Mike Aktari passed away on Monday at just 28 years old.

Aktari appeared on the show Jerseylicious from 2010 to 2013. He died in his hometown of Westbury, New York.

Police told TMZ that no foul play is suspected in the personal trainer’s death. Toxicology reports are pending.

On the show, Aktari was the boyfriend of 29-year-old makeup artist, Olivia Blois Sharpe, who worked at the Gatsby Salon, which was the focus of the show. Tension between Blois Sharpe and Aktari’s ex-girlfriend, Tracy DiMarco, was a source of drama on the show.

Blois Sharpe shared two emotional tributes to the star on Instagram, although the two were no longer a couple.

“My heart has never hurt this hard,” she wrote alongside a collage of photos. “I wouldn’t trade those three years we spent together for the world. You showed me never ending love and loyalty. You accepted me as my crazy goofy self and loved it. You looked at me the way no one ever has. You had the most wonderful heart. I wish I made more of an attempt to get together to catch up when you asked. I’ll always love you Milad.”

On Wednesday, Blois Sharpe shared another photo with the late Aktari.

“One of my favorite photos of Mike and I. Our time here is so valuable and limited. If there is someone who has a part of your heart, no matter what has transpired in the past, no matter what the situation might be…LET THEM KNOW how much they mean to you. Milad takes a piece of my heart with him,” she captioned.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Aktari’s friends and family.

