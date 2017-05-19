Real Housewife Lisa Rinna Just Posted A Fully Nude Selfie On Instagram

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna stripped down to her birthday suit to release a completely nude selfie. The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Sunday evening to post the jaw-dropping photo.

Rinna captioned the snap: “It’s back. I got scared then I said I’m 53 — zero fu*ks given! Cheers to @playboy for going back to nudes. The female body is so beautiful, every size and ever age. Be proud! #thefemalebodyisbeautiful #allshapesandsizes #loveyourself #loveyourbody.”

In the image, the reality star is completely nude holding an iphone for a mirror selfie. Rinna’s trim figure is on full display with her modesty being covered by blurred pixels.

Rinna also used the caption to reference Playboy bringing back nudity after banning it in the publication last year. Just last week Cooper Hefner, the son of Hugh Hefner, explained that the 63-year-old magazine is “taking our identity back reclaiming who we are” by bringing back nudity. Clearly Lisa Rinna felt inspired by Playboy‘s decision to go nude, and post a photo of her own.

Since posting on Instagram, Rinna’s wildly steamy snap received more than 14k likes and thousands of comments.

As you might imagine, the comments section was a mixed bag of reactions from some fans praising Rinna for her daring snap while others bashed her for posing nude.

“Why the public display? I thought you are a classy woman with self respect. Send that picture to your husband, what’s the point of posting it?” one fan wrote.

Another commenter had a different opinion writing, “Looking out of this world great! Thanks for posting. Gives me inspiration! This is her job people, she needs to look good or bye bye to entertainment biz!”

