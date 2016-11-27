Queen Elizabeth Mourning Passing Of Her Cousin And Best Friend Margaret Rhodes

Margaret Rhodes, 91, has passed away after battling an illness, leaving her first cousin and best friend, Queen Elizabeth, to mourn in private. A royal source stated to the Sunday Express, “The Queen will be devastated to have lost her best friend. She grew up with Mrs. Rhodes and they had so much shared history.”



Very sorry to hear The Queen’s first cousin and dear friend Margaret Rhodes has passed away, aged 91. pic.twitter.com/oX0O4cvDYD — Duchess Kate Blog (@HRHDuchesskate) November 27, 2016

The Queen would regularly stop by Mrs. Rhodes’ home in Windsor on Sundays after church, a tradition going back many years. The royal source made note, “‘They remained close throughout the Queen’s reign and Her Majesty continued to be a regular visitor at Mrs. Rhodes’s Windsor home until very recently.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mrs. Rhodes often appeared in documentaries chronicling the Queen, who is famous for not granting interviews. One of her more famous remarks about the royal family came in 2013 about the upcoming birth of Prince George. In regards to whether or not she was excited at the birth, Mrs. Rhodes replied, “‘Not terribly, everybody has babies so I wouldn’t get terribly excited about it.”

[H/T Daily Mail]