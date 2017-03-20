Hairstylist Wraps Python Around Customers For ‘Massage’

A nightmare-inducing new massage technique has surfaced and it involves wrapping a python around your neck!

German hair salon Haar Model Team in Dresden is offering its customers the option to have the owner’s pet python named Monty coil itself around their neck while they wait to get their haircut. The 4-foot reptile gently pulsates in a way that many find soothing. It’s fair to say that those who find it soothing aren’t horribly afraid of snakes like many people.

A python’s kill move involves wrapping itself around its prey and suffocating it to death. However, the owner, Falk Dohler, maintains that he has trained Monty to only massage his clients and not to harm them. It seems that he may be onto something as his schedule has been overbooked weeks in advance since integrating this strange service.

One customer named Nadine Knect was filmed while having the python massage done before her haircut. She seemed quite excited about the experience.

“I recently read about read about this snake therapy in the newspaper and I got very interested,” Knect said. “I thought to myself that I should stop by and check it out. In the beginning I was a little bit afraid. I thought that the snake would be cold.”

She continued by saying: “I should say, no, it is warm, and it is very pleasant feeling when it pulsates, when it massages the neck. I can only recommend this massage as Monty does a very good job.”

Despite the fact that Monty is super busy and is quickly growing more popular, there are those who are skeptical of this bizarre technique. Terry Phillip, the curator of the Reptile Gardens in Rapid City, South Dakota spoke out saying that this is essentially a cheap parlor trick ploy in order to attract customers.

“This is carnival kind of shit,” he said while chatting with the Huffington Post. “The snake is just doing what is natural for it ― it’s not a real massage.”

While the snake may not be properly trained to give a massage, Phillip explained that it wouldn’t be able to suffocate the customers even if it had the desire.

“It sounds scary, but that snake is no wider than a golf ball,” he said.

Would you be willing to have a python wrapped around your neck for a massage?

