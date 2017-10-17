Video Shows 3-Year-Old Riding Python

A shocking video is circulating on the internet showing a toddler riding on the back of a 20-foot python in the streets of northern Vietnam.

In the clip, a three-year-old boy named Truong is straddled on the reptile like a horse while playing in the flood waters that recently rampaged the area, Yahoo! News reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Intense Photos Show One Snake Devouring Another

The massive snake is actually a family pet kept at home in the Thanh Hoa province, according to MSN.

Pictures of the incident went viral with many claiming that it was photoshopped, however, the boy’s family revealed a video to prove that it was real. The boy’s aunt, An Nguyen, spoke out about the viral video claiming that it is, in fact, real despite what skeptics thought of its validity.

“He is three years old and the python is 80kg [176 lbs.]. The family have (sic) had the python for four years as a pet and it is very gentle. It was a rainy day and the water flooded to the edge of the yard. So they put the python in there to play and relax,” she told Daily Mail.

After the video surfaced on the internet, many viewers spoke out about the safety hazard of the little boy riding on the large snake.

More: Watch: 9-Foot Snake Captured in Florida

“Just takes 2 seconds and 6 men wouldn’t get that child out of its clutch. Sadly, only a matter of time!” one person wrote.

“He looks peaceful until he needs a feed. Oh Yuk. I hate snakes,” another commented.