Pornhub Wants To Buy Vine: ‘Six Seconds Is More Than Enough’

If you’re sad that Vine is going away, don’t worry, there may still be a way to save the popular app. However, that savior might not be exactly what users expected. Pornhub recently sent a letter to the CEO of Twitter, asking to by the app and return it to its NSFW glory.

Shortly after Twitter announced that Vine would be ending, the adult site, Pornhub was quick to offer to save the short film site. The VP of Pornhub, Corey Price, wrote an offer letter to the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey. CNET got a hold of that letter, which might indicate just how serious the offer is.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We figure since Twitter has dropped (Vine) and is having significant layoffs that you and your stakeholders could benefit from a cash infusion for the sale of Vine,” the letter stated. “Not to mention we would be saving Vine gems like ‘Damn Daniel’, ‘Awkward Puppets’, and many more.”

The letter goes on to say that not only are clips “of porn in six seconds more than enough time for most people to enjoy themselves,” but that the porn site would “restore Vine to its NSFW glory.” If it wasn’t clear that this letter might just be a bit of a tongue-in-cheek jab at Twitter before, those last few lines certainly suggest so.

Despite the joking nature of the offer letter from Pornhub, perhaps Twitter would consider selling the app to another company. Since the initial announcement that the app would be slowly going away, many users have complained about the loss of this short form expression site. Also, Pornhub was right, Twitter has been dealing with layoffs, so it seems that the company could use the money.

If Vine were to be bought, who would you like to see take over?

[H/T CNET]