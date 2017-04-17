Peta Murgatroyd Gives Major Update on Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s Injury

Maksim Chmerkovskiy injured his calf after week one of this season of Dancing With the Stars, and has had to sit out the past few weeks of the ABC competition show as a result.

In a new blog for PEOPLE, Chmerkovskiy’s fiancée and fellow pro dancer, Peta Murgatroyd, offered fans an update on her man’s return to the dance floor, noting that it might not be the news they were hoping to hear.

“I know Maks was hoping to be back on the dance floor this week, but I don’t think that’s going to be happening,” the dancer dished.

“At home, he’s dancing around a little and is able to put more and more weight on his leg but he’s not fully back to where he was before his injury,” she continued. “I’m really hoping — and I know he’s hoping — to be back fully next week!”

Along with the update on her fiancé, Murgatroyd also dished on her upcoming routine with partner Nick Viall, sharing that the duo will perform a Pinocchio-inspired dance for Disney week.

“I think Pinocchio is a great character for Nick because, in the past, he’s gotten some comments about being a little stiff,” she wrote. “This week, that natural stiffness is going to work in our favor as part of the character!”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

