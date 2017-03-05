One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Altercation With Paparazzi

Louis Tomlinson was arrested in Los Angeles after an “altercation” with paparazzi.
The 25-year-old singer and his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, arrived at an airport when the star was “provoked” by photographers, Newsbeat reports. Calder began arguing with onlookers who started filming the fight.
The couple was traveling back to Los Angeles after their vacation in Las Vegas.
Tomlinson’s lawyer released a statement regarding the altercation.
“The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport this morning,” said lawyer Martin Singer. “This is not the first or last time that a paparazzo has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence.”
According to police documents, the singer was subjected to a citizen’s arrest. He was granted a $20,000 bail and is set to appear in court on March 29.
