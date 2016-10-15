Obama Lifts Restrictions On Cuban Cigars And Rum

On Friday, President Barack Obama announced that U.S. travelers going abroad will now be able to bring home all the Cuban rum and cigars that they desire.

The Obama administration also revealed an all-new round of executive actions that are designed to increase trade and travel with the communist island, according to USA Today.

The rules will go into effect on Monday and state that travelers can purchase unlimited quantities of Cuban rum and cigars in any country as long as they are solely for the purpose of personal consumption. However, there are still restrictions on purchasing the products via the Internet.

The changes in regulation are part of a plan to normalize relations between the United States and Cuba. Since President Obama’s December 17, 2014 meeting with President Raul Castro, the goal of the policy directives have been to make so many relationships with Cuba that a future adminsitration would be hard-pressed to dial back those ties.

“Challenges remain – and very real differences between our governments persist on issues of democracy and human rights — but I believe that engagement is the best way to address those differences and make progress on behalf of our interests and values,” Obama said. “The progress of the last two years, bolstered by today’s action, should remind the world of what’s possible when we look to the future together.”

USA Today reported these changes in policy were announced on Friday:

Cuban pharmaceuticals can receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and be marketed, sold and distributed in the U.S. American scientists will be allowed to work on joint medical research with their Cuban counterparts.

Cargo ships can visit U.S. ports immediately after departing Cuba. Vessels previously were barred from loading or unloading freight at a U.S. port for 180 days after docking in Cuba.

Americans can award more grants in larger amounts to Cubans.

U.S. businesses can work in Cuba to develop the country’s civil aviation security system. U.S. airlines recently began regularly-scheduled commercial flights to Cuba, which has raised concerns among some in Congress that Cuba’s airports are not equipped to secure U.S.-bound flights.

Cubans can purchase U.S.-made goods online, although the Cuban government tightly restricts Internet access.

