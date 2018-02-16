Nikolas Cruz Used Uber to Travel to School for Shooting

Nikolas Cruz, the suspected gunman in the Parkland, Florida school shooting, took an Uber to Margory Stoneman Douglas High School, where police say he killed 17 people.

Javier Correoso, a public affairs manager for Uber, told the Miami Herald.

“We are assisting law enforcement authorities with the investigation,” Correoso told the Herald.

However, he did not answer further questions. He also did not identify the driver who took Cruz to the high school.

“Those questions should be directed to the Broward County Sheriff Office,” Correoso said.

“My understanding and the information I have from law enforcement is that he arrived on the campus, possibly through an Uber driver that dropped him off. He arrived around the time of dismissal, entered the building, began to fire into the building,” Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told CBS News.

How was Nikolas Cruz able to get on the school campus?

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the Uber driver is not considered a suspect.

“Let me say this, at this point the driver is not complicit in any way shape or form. The driver simply picked up a fare and dropped the fare off at Stoneman Douglas,” Israel said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

TIMELINE ON PARKLAND SHOOTING:

-Suspect is dropped off by Uber at Stoneman Douglas High School at 2:19 p.m.

-Suspect entered east stairwell, with “a rifle inside of a black soft case”

Israel said Cruz arrived at the school at 2:19 p.m., and started firing at 2:21 p.m. Cruz carried his rifle in a “black soft case,” according to the sheriff.

Cruz used an AR-15-type rifle to carry out the shooting, which he later confessed to, according to the police report. According to the Associated Press, Cruz also had a gas mask, smoke grenades and extra ammunition.

Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. The 19-year-old was a former student at the school, and was expelled after getting into a fight with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. Victoria Olvera, a 17-year-old junior at the school, told the Associated Press that Cruz was abusive toward his girlfriend.

“I think everyone had in their minds if anybody was going to do it, it was going to be him,” Olvera told the AP.

After the shooting, Cruz tried to escape by hiding among the students running from the scene. He tried to conceal “himself in the crowd and was among those running out of the school,” according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.