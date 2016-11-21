New Wedding Crashers 2 Details Have Emerged

New details have emerged about Wedding Crashers 2, and while nothing is set in stone, the likelihood of the sequel sounds quite promising at the moment.

According to Deadline, insiders close to the development of Wedding Crashers 2 say that the project has is not close to getting a green light because the main actors must agree to a contract and give their creative blessing upon the script.

There have also been reports that a script for the sequel written by Evan Susser and Van Robichaux has been turned into New Line.

The studio is looking to tap David Dobkin to return as the director for Wedding Crashers 2. New Line also wants stars Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Isla Fisher, and Rachel McAdams to reprise their roles.

Isla Fisher, who portrays Gloria Cleary in the film, was the first person to let it slip that the sequel was in the works. While promoting her turn in Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals during an appearance on the TODAY show, Fisher told the hosts, “The first I heard of it, I bumped into Vince Vaughn at a party and he said apparently we are going to be making a sequel.” She continued by saying, “I’m excited to see what happened to Gloria.”

While Fisher sounded pretty confident about a sequel, she did backtrack by saying that she “probably shouldn’t announce it on morning television.” However, she did mention that there has been “some talk of it, which is fun.”

Wedding Crashers starred Owen Wilson (Midnight in Paris), Vince Vaughn (The Internship), Christopher Walken (Catch Me If You Can), Rachel McAdams (Sherlock Holmes), Isla Fisher (Now You See Me), Jane Seymour (Live and Let Die), and Bradley Cooper (Silver Linings Playbook).

Other actors that had small but memorable roles in the film include Dwight Yoakam, Ron Canada, Keir O’Donnell, and Ellen Albertini Dow.

In the original R-rated comedy, Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn’s characters are two committed womanizers named John Beckwith and Jeremy Grey. The duo routinely sneaks into weddings in order to take advantage of the romantic feeling in the air. They find themselves at odds with one another when John falls in love with Claire Cleary (Rachel McAdams), who is already engaged to Bradley Cooper’s character.

The first Wedding Crashers movie brought in over $33 million domestically in its opening weekend. The production companies involved with Wedding Crashers included New Line Cinema, Tapestry Films, and Avery Pix.

Do you think Wedding Crashers 2 will actually happen?

