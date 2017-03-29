New Research Reveals One Horrifying Fact About Spiders

There are some facts you just don’t want to know. Once you know them you can’t un-know them and they will haunt your dreams.

Take this one, for example… Did you know that spiders are all around you? Look around the room you’re currently in. It has been scientifically proven that there ARE spiders everywhere in that room.

In a recent survey done on homes in North Carolina, researchers found that 100% of the houses had spiders. 68% were found in the house bathrooms. Good luck with that shower you were planning to take before work. It’s basically a complete certainty that many, many spiders will be joining you.

Buckle in, because the spider facts we’re getting into only get even more terrifying from here.

Scientists Klaus Birkhofer and Martin Nyffeler did research on how much food the world’s spider population consumes in one year and published their findings in this month’s Science of Nature journal. The estimate they came to is baffling.

Per their finding, all the spiders in the world collectively consume somewhere between “400 million and 800 million tons of prey in any given year.”

Humans consume about 400 million tons of meat (including fish) every year. That means, comparatively, that spiders roughly eat as much meat as all 7 billion people on Earth combined.

Now, let’s take all this new skin-crawling info we’ve trudged through and kick it up one more notch, shall we?

The total collective biomass of all grown-up humans on Planet Earth is estimated to be somewhere around 287 million tons. Even if tossed on another 70 million-ish tons to equal the weight of all human children, it still does not equal to the total amount of meat eaten by spiders in any given year.

To simplify it: All the spiders on Earth could eat all the humans on Earth and still need to snack on, like, every deer and badger.

But wait! There’s good news. Spiders would never do that. Humans are not a natural prey for spiders. They prefer to munch on insects, although there are some species of spiders who’ve been known to eat birds, lizards, and even small mammals.

So, it’s possible that there’s a spider that would eat your newborn nephew, but it definitely wouldn’t eat you.

