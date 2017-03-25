New Fate Of The Furious Super Bowl Trailer Released

As if the Super Bowl wasn’t furious enough, it looks like Dominic Toretto and his gang are back for some more action.

The highly-anticipated eighth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise is hitting theaters this year, and teases the end of the famous family. Toretto has turned on his people, and they will have to work together to turn things back around.

The first trailer for the film debuted on Facebook Live back in December, and the cast and crew of the film streamed it live in front of a crowded audiences in Times Square.

Fast 8 opens in theaters April 14, 2017.

“Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

“From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family.”

For The Fate of the Furious, Vin Diesel is joined by a returning all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell. In addition to Theron, the series welcomes newcomers Scott Eastwood and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The film is directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) and produced by returning producers Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell, and Diesel.